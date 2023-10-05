European stocks higher after U.S. Treasury yields retreat; Metro Bank, Alstom plunge

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks were slightly higher Thursday after U.S. Treasury yields pulled back yesterday following weaker-than-expected jobs data.

The Stoxx 600 index was up 0.36% in early afternoon trade after three negative sessions. Sectors were mixed, with travel stocks up 1.6%, and oil and gas down 1%.

In volatile early trade, French train manufacturer Alstom plunged 36% after warning about its free cash flow.

London-listed Metro Bank dropped more than 29%, after reports that it is trying to raise £600 million ($727 million) in debt and equity.

Pandora was the top riser, up 10% after hiking its growth targets.

The rate on the 10-year Treasury note slipped from highs last seen in 2007 after payroll processing firm ADP said that private job growth totaled 89,000 for September, well below the 160,000 estimate from Dow Jones, and it seemed to assure investors that the labor market is easing.

Asia-Pacific markets rose overnight after the pullback in Treasury yields.

Oil prices continue to slide

Oil prices on Thursday continued to retreat from the one-year highs they hit last week.

Global benchmark ICE Brent Crude futures were 1.9% lower at $84.19 a barrel at midday London time, as WTI Crude futures fell 1.96% to $80.87 a barrel.

It follows a sharp drop of more than $5 on Wednesday as markets digested the potential for lower demand, even as the OPEC+ group of oil producers made no changes to their output policy and Saudi Arabia and Russia reaffirmed plans for output cuts.

UK’s Metro Bank plunges more than 25%

Shares of Britain's Metro Bank were briefly suspended from trading twice early Thursday, in a volatile start to trade that saw the stock shed more than 29%.

It follows reports that the bank was trying to raise £600 million ($727 million) in debt and equity, according to Reuters. The challenger bank, which launched in 2010, has a market cap of less than £100 million.

France's Alstom falls 35% as trading resumes

Shares of French train manufacturer Alstom plunged 35% as they opened after a delayed start to Thursday trade, putting the stock on course for its worst performance in at least 20 years, according to LSEG data.

It follows a half-year trading update on Wednesday showing the company now expects negative free cash flow for the year, down from a prior forecast of "significantly positive."

Alstom trading suspended, shares set to plunge after cash flow update

French train manufacturer Alstom failed to open Thursday as trading of its shares was suspended.

Shares were set to decline around 35%, according to LSEG data cited by Reuters.

In an update after the market close on Wednesday, Alstom released unaudited half-year results showing its free cash flow had fallen from negative 45 million euros ($47 million) to negative 1.15 billion euros, and is now expected to be in a range of negative 500-750 million euros for the full year, from a prior forecast of "significantly positive."

It attributed the performance to a "steep acceleration of the production ramp-up," a delay to a U.K. project, and a fall in downpayments from the prior year.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open higher Thursday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 33 points higher at 7,440, Germany's DAX up 55 points at 15,147, France's CAC up 24 points at 7,020 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 80 points at 27,490, according to data from IG.

Data releases include German trade data for August and French and Spanish industrial output for August.

