European stocks lower as investors focus on oil market outlook

European stocks were lower Wednesday, as investors focused on the oil market outlook and inflation concerns after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended a set of voluntary oil supply cuts to the end of the year.

The regional Stoxx 600 index was down by 0.84% at 1:36 p.m. London time, with all sectors in the red. Banks and travel led losses, down by 2% and 1.4%, respectively.

Saudi Arabia will extend its production cut of 1 million barrels per day until the end of December, while Russia will reduce its oil exports by 300,000 barrels per day.

All three major U.S. indexes lost ground as the rise in crude oil prices weighed on stocks late on Tuesday, while Asia-Pacific markets were mixed.

Brent crude futures settled at $90.04 a barrel, closing above the $90 mark for the first time since November. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures traded near $86.87 a barrel, also a 10-month high.

Oil prices dipped Wednesday but the market oulook continued to cloud the picture for inflation and equities.

In Asia trade, Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese property stocks surged, with embattled Evergrande soaring by 60%.

The gains come after Country Garden reportedly managed to make $22.5 million in bond coupon payments on Tuesday, narrowly avoiding default.

China's state-owned Securities Times newspaper on Wednesday published an editorial calling for the lifting of "policies restricting property purchases in cities other than the hottest top tier cities" as soon as possible, according to a CNBC translation.

— CNBC's Lim Hui Jie contributed to this report

Oil prices dip after notching 10-month high

Oil prices eased on Wednesday, after Brent crude futures ended the Tuesday session above $90 per barrel for the first time since November 2022.

The ICE Brent futures contract with November delivery was 0.57% lower at $89.54 per barrel at 1:03 p.m. London time, as WTI futures dipped 0.42% to $86.33 per barrel.

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday extended its 1 million-barrel-per-day voluntary crude oil production cut until the end of the year, state-owned media reported, sparking concerns over supply heading into winter.

— Jenni Reid

Goldman Sachs confident of no US recession — and that's not bad for equities, strategist says

Peter Oppenheimer, chief global equity strategist and head of macro research for Europe at Goldman Sachs, discusses positioning for a "relatively moderate index environment."

Stocks on the move: InPost, Renault higher; WH Smith falls

Shares of Polish logistics firm InPost were 9% higher in late morning trade, as the company beat estimates for the second quarter, after a cost management program boosted profit in Poland and trimmed losses in the U.K.

Shares of carmaker Renault were up by 2%, as the firm began a share buyback program running until Sept. 11.

At the bottom of the Stoxx 600 index, British retailer WH Smith fell 5.8% after issuing a full-year trading update. The company said it expected results in-line with expectations, and that revenue for the year ending on Aug. 31 was up 28% year-on-year, on an unaudited basis.

Sales soared in the company's travel business, but growth was tepid in its high street stores, which Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said had disappointed investors.

"The retailer's mid-price points in such a competitive landscape are not cutting it at a time when shoppers are so keenly rooting out value ranges," she said in emailed comments.

— Jenni Reid

Some of the 'big macro issues' worry us: J.P. Morgan

Ben Thompson, head of EMEA Leveraged Finance Capital Markets at J.P. Morgan, discusses the macro-economic outlook, U.S. interest rates and markets sentiment.

German new manufacturing orders plunge

New manufacturing orders in Germany were down 11.7% month-on-month and 10.5% year-on-year in July, according to provisional Destatis figures published Wednesday.

The June figures were confirmed as a 7.6% monthly rise and a 3.3% annual rise.

"The big fluctuations in new orders seen in the past months therefore continued to be observed in July 2023," the German statistics office said in a statement, attributing part of the July decline to a large order in the air and spacecraft sector in June.

Orders fell across numerous sectors, including computer and electronic product manufacturing, machinery and fabricated metal products. Orders for motor vehicles picked up slightly.

Real turnover in manufacturing was 1% lower month-on-month and 1.4% higher year-on-year.

— Jenni Reid

— Weizhen Tan

Arm sets U.S. IPO between $47 and $51 per share

Chip designer Arm filed an updated regulatory filing for a U.S. initial public offering, setting a range between $47 per share and $51 per share. SoftBank, which owns Arm, plans to sell 95.5 million shares. This all implies a valuation of up to $54.5 billion.

— Fred Imbert.

— Ganesh Rao

Rising oil prices pressure cruise, airline stocks

Tuesday's pop in oil prices pressured airline and cruise stocks during early trading.

American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Royal Caribbean lost more than 1% each, while Carnival shed about 3%.

Oil prices were last up more than 1%. The S&P 500's energy sector gained 1% during early morning trading.

— Samantha Subin

Oil prices gain after Saudi Arabia extends voluntary oil production cut

Oil prices popped on Tuesday morning after Saudi Arabia extended its 1-million-barrels-per-day voluntary oil production cut until the end of the year, according to the state-owned Saudi Press Agency.

Brent crude futures for November were up $1.49, or 1.67%, at $90.49 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude October futures edged $1.95 higher, or 2.28%, to $87.50 a barrel.

Riyadh first applied the 1 million-barrels-per-day reduction in July and has since extended it on a monthly basis. This cut adds to another 1.66 million barrels per day of voluntary crude output declines that some other OPEC members have put in place until the end of 2024. Read more here.

— Pia Singh, Ruxandra Iordache

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open around the flatline Wednesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 15 points lower at 7,420, Germany's DAX 8 points lower at 15,760, France's CAC 5 points lower at 7,245 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 25 points at 28,661, according to data from IG.

Data releases include German industrial orders for July and euro zone retail sales for July.

— Holly Ellyatt