European Markets Head for Cautiously Higher Open as Debt Ceiling Talks Overshadow Sentiment

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a cautiously higher open Thursday, reversing negative sentiment seen yesterday on the back of ongoing U.S. debt ceiling negotiations.

Dow futures slipped Wednesday night after Fitch Ratings placed the United States' AAA rating on a negative rating watch, saying the debt ceiling negotiations have raised the risks that the government could miss payments on some of its obligations. However, Fitch said it still expects a resolution to be found; U.S. debt ceiling negotiations continue.

Elsewhere, Asia-Pacific markets are largely lower amid lingering concerns over debt ceiling negotiations and as the Bank of Korea held its benchmark interest rate steady for the third consecutive time.

— Ganesh Rao

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open higher Thursday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 14 points higher at 7,626, Germany's DAX 13 points higher at 15,837, France's CAC up 4 points at 7,253 and Italy's FTSE MIB 17 points higher at 26,579, according to data from IG.

Earnings come from Tate & Lyle, Manchester Utd, Johnson Matthey, United Utilities and Pets at Home. Data releases include a detailed breakdown of Germany's first-quarter gross domestic product.

— Holly Ellyatt