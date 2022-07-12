European Markets See Another Negative Open as Investors Await Inflation Data

European stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors gear up for the latest U.S. inflation reading on Wednesday.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index opened 0.3% lower on Tuesday with the marjotity of sectors in negative territory apart from oil and gas stocks with the sector up 0.3%.

The rise for oil and gas stocks comes amid concerns over gas supplies to Europe after Russia suspended deliveries of gas to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline while it undergoes its annual summer maintenance. The planned maintenance of the pipeline has stoked fears that Russia could lengthen the work and further delay gas supplies to Germany.

General negative sentiment in European markets comes as investors prepare for more key inflation data out of the U.S. this week.

The June consumer price index is expected to show headline inflation, including food and energy, rising above May's 8.6% level.

Market participants have been reflecting on a stronger-than-expected jobs report out of the U.S. last Friday which showed that the economic downturn worrying investors has not yet arrived.

The jobs report, while good for the economy, could embolden the Federal Reserve to continue its aggressive rate hikes in the coming months to fight persistently high inflation. It will be tested with a slew of U.S. earnings from major banks and the latest consumer inflation reading coming up this week.

There are no major earnings releases in Europe on Tuesday. Data releases include the ZEW economic sentiment index for July from Germany.