Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

European Markets See Another Negative Open as Investors Await Inflation Data

By Holly Ellyatt, CNBC

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images News | Getty Images
  • European stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors gear up for the latest U.S. inflation reading on Wednesday.
  • The lower open for European stocks comes after a gloomy trading session at the start of the week, with markets closing lower Monday as investors prepare for more key inflation data out of the U.S. this week.

LONDON — European stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors gear up for the latest U.S. inflation reading on Wednesday.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index opened 0.3% lower on Tuesday with the marjotity of sectors in negative territory apart from oil and gas stocks with the sector up 0.3%.

The rise for oil and gas stocks comes amid concerns over gas supplies to Europe after Russia suspended deliveries of gas to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline while it undergoes its annual summer maintenance. The planned maintenance of the pipeline has stoked fears that Russia could lengthen the work and further delay gas supplies to Germany.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

General negative sentiment in European markets comes as investors prepare for more key inflation data out of the U.S. this week.

The June consumer price index is expected to show headline inflation, including food and energy, rising above May's 8.6% level.

Goldman's Oppenheimer reveals where he sees 'great opportunities' right now

'Kind of absurd' valuations: Fund manager says buy the dip in these stocks

Stocks could drop another 20% from here if a recession ensues, Wall Street gurus say

The economic case for EVs is getting better as gas prices surge

Money Report

Business 51 mins ago

With Tanks and Artillery, Russia Intensifies Attacks on East Ukraine; Gas Supply Concerns Deepen as Pipeline Is Shut Down

Business 2 hours ago

Japan PM Lacks ‘Political Capital' to Revise Post-War Constitution Despite Election Win, Analyst Says

Market participants have been reflecting on a stronger-than-expected jobs report out of the U.S. last Friday which showed that the economic downturn worrying investors has not yet arrived.

The jobs report, while good for the economy, could embolden the Federal Reserve to continue its aggressive rate hikes in the coming months to fight persistently high inflation. It will be tested with a slew of U.S. earnings from major banks and the latest consumer inflation reading coming up this week.

There are no major earnings releases in Europe on Tuesday. Data releases include the ZEW economic sentiment index for July from Germany.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Wawa Welcome America Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us