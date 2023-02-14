European Markets Expected to Open Mixed; Investors Await U.S. CPI Data

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

European markets are expected to open muted Tuesday morning as investors assess the economic outlook.

U.S. consumer price index data set for release Tuesday will determine whether the Federal Reserve opts for further monetary policy tightening, while Europe and Japan are also set to release key data later in the week.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed 0.9% higher Monday, with most sectors and major bourses finishing in positive territory. Household goods led gains with a 2% increase, while oil and gas stocks slipped 0.2%.

U.S. stock futures ticked lower Tuesday morning as investors looked ahead to key inflation data.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Tuesday as Japan reportedly announced its nomination of Kazuo Ueda as the new Bank of Japan governor. He is set to succeed Haruhiko Kuroda, if confirmed by the country's parliament.

Here are the opening calls

Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index will open 4 points up at 7,946, according to IG data, and Italy's MIB will also make gains, up 7 points to 27,476. France's CAC is set to slide 1 point to 7,212, while Germany's DAX looks ready to drop 23 points to 15,384.

All eyes on Tuesday's consumer price index data

Investors will be watching for the closely-followed consumer price index data coming Tuesday morning.

The January data for the index, which gauges the pace of inflation through tracking changes in prices within a broad basket of items, is due at 8:30 a.m. Here's what economists polled by Dow Jones expect:

CPI will be up 0.4% compared with the prior month and 6.2% higher than the same month a year ago.

So-called "core" CPI, which excludes food and energy, will be up 0.3% month-over-month and 5.5% higher than the same month one year prior.

Based on those expectations, the report could deliver some bad news. CNBC Pro subscribers can read more about how some market observers expect stocks to move based on what the latest data shows.

Beyond CPI, investors will also be watching for the latest bath of corporate earnings from consumer-focused names such as Coca-Cola and Airbnb. CNBC Pro subscribers can see what to expect for the entire week here.

Japan nominates Kazuo Ueda for next Bank of Japan governor: Reuters

The Japanese government nominated Kazuo Ueda for its next Bank of Governor, Reuters reported, citing documents that the government submitted to parliament.

The government also nominated Ryozo Himino and Shinichi Uchida for the deputy governor roles, the report said.

The Japanese yen was little changed following the reported nomination, and last traded at 0.2% stronger levels at 132.15 against the U.S. dollar.

