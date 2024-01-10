European markets lower as negative sentiment returns; Sainsbury's down 5%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets were lower on Wednesday as sentiment turns negative after a brief rally in yesterday's trading session.

The Stoxx 600 index was down 0.1% in morning deals, with sectors trading in mixed territory. Construction stocks were down 0.8%, while media rose 0.3%.

Retail stocks were up 0.2%, with British pastry chain Greggs jumping to the top of the European benchmark, up 9.5%, after reporting a strong increase in sales. Meanwhile, investors were left unimpressed with Sainsbury's Christmas sales growth, leaving the stock down 5%.

Asia-Pacific markets also mostly turned lower overnight, although Japan stocks extended gains after notching a 33-year high in the previous session. U.S. stock futures were down on Wednesday morning.

Investors are awaiting Thursday's release of U.S. inflation data for December for further clues on the state of the economy and the path of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. The U.S. producer price index is then due Friday.

In recent weeks, traders have boosted their bets on a Federal Reserve pivot, bracing for rate cuts as soon as March. Some of those expectations have been dialed back in recent days, although the odds hover at around 63%, according to CME Group FedWatch tool.

Spain's Grifols rebounds on plans to sue Gotham City fund over report

Shares of Spanish drugmaker Grifols rose 1.9% in morning trade after plummeting 28% Tuesday, when hedge fund Gotham City Research alleged that the company's debt ratios were roughly double those officially reported.

Grifols said in a statement Wednesday that it will seek financial compensation in court for the reputational damage.

The stock's rebound lost some steam by 10:30 a.m. London time, when it was trading up 1.2%.

— Karen Gilchrist

Stocks on the move: Greggs up 9.5%, Sainsbury's down 6%

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

British fast food chain Greggs jumped to the top of the Stoxx 600, rising 9.5%, after reporting a strong rise in sales, which it said indicated that inflationary pressures are easing.

On the other end, U.K. supermarket chain Sainsbury's sank 5%, with investors unimpressed by the group's sales growth over the Christmas period.

Italian beverage business Davide Campari was also down 5.8% after it completed a $1.3 billion share and bond placement to fund its purchase of cognac brand Courvoisier.

— Karen Gilchrist

— Amala Balakrishner

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open in negative territory Wednesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 18 points lower at 7,666, Germany's DAX down 59 points at 16,627, France's CAC down 20 points at 7,406 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 103 points at 30,399, according to data from IG.

Trading statements will come from Sainsbury's, JD Sports and Greggs. Italian and French industrial output data for November is due.

— Holly Ellyatt