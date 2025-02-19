European markets expected to open in mixed territory ahead of earnings, UK inflation data

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are expected to open in mixed territory Wednesday, with investors gearing up for more earnings releases and the latest inflation data from the U.K.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 5 points lower at 8,763, Germany's DAX up 9 points at 22,868, France's CAC down 12 points at 8,209 and Italy's FTSE MIB 58 points higher at 38,686, according to data from IG.

Earnings on Wednesday come from BAE Systems, Glencore, Rio Tinto, Koninklijke Philips and Carrefour. Europe's largest lender HSBC earlier on Wednesday reported an annual pre-tax profit of $32.31 billion, marginally missing analysts' estimates, as the bank's net interest income declined by $3.1 billion from a year earlier.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Data releases Wednesday include the latest U.K. inflation data. Economists polled by Reuters expect the U.K.'s consumer price index to have risen to 2.8% in January, up from 2.5% the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stocks were mostly lower overnight, breaking ranks with Wall Street that saw the S&P 500 close at a record high on Tuesday as investors appeared to look past tariffs and inflation headwinds. U.S. stock futures were little changed on Tuesday night.

European stocks are outperforming their U.S. counterparts — but for how long?

European stock markets have been on a tear this year, brushing off tariff threats, political volatility and economic stagnation — and strategists see significant upside ahead, even if a long-awaited annual outperformance over their U.S. peers remains elusive.

In January, the pan-European Stoxx 600 index notched its best outperformance against the S&P 500 for that month in the past decade, rising by 6.3% versus 2.7%. That momentum has continued into February, with the Stoxx 600's 3.3% monthly gain as of Feb. 18 coming in well above the S&P 500's 1.25%.

Read more on the story here on CNBC Pro: European stocks are outperforming their U.S. counterparts — but for how long?

— Jenni Reid

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open in mixed territory Wednesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 5 points lower at 8,763, Germany's DAX up 9 points at 22,868, France's CAC down 12 points at 8,209 and Italy's FTSE MIB 58 points higher at 38,686, according to data from IG.

Earnings come from BAE Systems, Glencore, Rio Tinto, Koninklijke Philips and Carrefour.

Data releases Wednesday include the latest U.K. inflation data. Economists polled by Reuters expect the U.K.'s consumer price index to have risen to 2.8% in January, up from 2.5% the previous month.

— Holly Ellyatt