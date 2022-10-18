European Markets Open Higher After UK Fiscal U-Turns

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

LONDON — European markets open higher as the region feels the impact of the U.K.'s fiscal U-turns on Monday.

Most sectors and major bourses have made gains at 8.00 a.m. London time, with construction leading increases up 1.3%. Health care leads losses, down 0.28%.

The British pound rose and bond yields fell after new Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt scrapped most of Prime Minister Liz Truss' fiscal policies in an announcement Monday.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Truss apologized for the "mistakes" she made in her first six weeks in the position.

U.S. stock futures rose Tuesday morning after the Nasdaq Composite posted its best daily performance since July. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 373 points, or 1.23%. S&P 500 futures jumped 1.46% and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 1.7%.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded higher on Tuesday after Wall Street's rally overnight. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.68% to lead gains in the region, the Nikkei 225 was 1.38% up, while the Topix added 1.11%.

Avanza Bank tops Stoxx 600 with 15% rise after earnings release

Sweden's largest stockbroker Avanza Bank tops the Stoxx 600 index at the start of trade with gains of 15% at 8.20 a.m. London time.

Shares are up after the bank reported third quarter operating profits of 502 million Swedish krona ($45.1 million), beating estimates by almost 18%.

The company's revenue was more than 9% above consensus at 740 million Swedish krona.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

European markets open marginally higher: Stoxx 600 up 0.45%

The Stoxx 600 index opened in the green this morning, up 0.45% at 8.10 a.m. London time.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

Opening calls: European markets set to open higher

The FTSE 100 is expected to open 55.7 points higher, France's CAC index around 68.8 points higher, Germany's DAX index up about 153 points, and Italy's MIB 290.9 points higher.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

Bank of England will further delay quantitative tightening, FT reports

The Bank of England is set to further delay quantitative tightening — the sale of billions of pounds of government bonds, known as gilts — until the market settles, the Financial Times reported Tuesday.

The move should encourage more stability in gilt markets, according to the report.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

CNBC Pro: Strategist predicts when the S&P 500 could bottom — and names 3 stocks he likes right now

Rob Luna, chief investment strategist at Surevest, says his firm has "started to witness individual stocks outperforming and showing signs of already bottoming."

He predicts when the S&P 500's long-term move downward could turn, and names the stocks he thinks look attractive right now.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

CNBC Pro: Top Goldman Sachs strategist picks the global small-cap stocks he says look cheap

Smaller companies have had a difficult year. In fact, according to Peter Oppenheimer, Goldman Sachs' chief global equity strategist, they've had the worst year-to-date since the turn of the century.

However, he argued that the segment is starting to look "inexpensive," and named several global stocks with stable growth and good profitability.

Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Zavier Ong

Monday's rally saw all sectors close more than 10% from 52-week highs

During Monday's rally, all three major indices climbed and the Nasdaq posted its best day since July. It also closed more than 34% from its 52-week high, while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were 23% and 18% from their 52-week highs, respectively.

All sectors also closed more than 10% from their 52-week highs, led by communication services that was up more than 40% from the key level. Tech, consumer discretionary and real estate were all more than 32% from 52-week highs, while financials and materials were more than 22% from 52-week highs.

—Carmen Reinicke