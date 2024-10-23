European Central Bank policymakers split on the need for jumbo rate cuts as growth concerns take over

Policymakers at the European Central Bank are split on the need to consider a jumbo half-point interest rate cut in December, even as downside risks dominate on both economic growth and inflation.

The comments come shortly after the ECB delivered back-to-back interest rate cuts for the first time in 13 years at its October meeting.

"I'm sure some of my colleagues will go for a big cut, others not. In my case, I will say I will look at the data," Austrian central bank Governor Holzmann told CNBC's Karen Tso on Wednesday.

Kirill Kudryavtsev | Afp | Getty Images

The move, which marked the central bank's third quarter-point cut this year, had been fully priced in by markets after decision-makers flagged reduced inflation risks and a weakening growth outlook.

Holzmann said policymakers could not be prevented from making their case for a bigger interest rate cut in December but, in his view, the ECB's most recent quarter-point move was a "precautionary" step, and it remains plausible that the central bank will need to hold steady at the end of the year.

"If things really get as bad as some claim, we can have another 25, [but] 50 I would say at the moment with the data, no," Holzmann said.

ECB President Christine Lagarde said last week that policymakers at the central bank had only discussed the merits of a 25-basis point cut at the meeting, rather than a larger 50-basis point trim.

A jumbo rate move 'can be on the table'

Inflation in the euro zone was recently revised to 1.7% in September, down from an earlier official estimate of 1.8%. It compares to a print of 2.2% in August.

September was the first month when inflation in the euro zone fell below the ECB's 2% target since June 2021, marking an end to years of excessive price growth and reinforcing expectations of further rate cuts in the near term.

"I think we are pretty confident about the return of inflation to our 2% target somewhere in the course of next year," Dutch European Central Bank Governing Council member Klaas Knot told CNBC on Wednesday.

"I would also say that I see the risks surrounding that baseline as reasonably contained," he added.

"So, if that scenario indeed plays out and if the December projections continue to also confirm that scenario then it will allow us to gradually take our foot off the brake and continue to cut rates until we will, let's say, have reached neutral territory, where we neither simulate nor slow down the economy anymore."

Knot, alongside Portuguese central bank chief Mario Centeno, said that a half-point interest rate cut could not be ruled out at the ECB's December meeting.

"The truth is that the print of inflation in September was very low, way lower than what we were expecting. This was true for headline but also for core [inflation]," Centeno said on Wednesday.

"We need to take that into our story," Centeno said. "After that, we need to look at the incoming data, the trend in the data that we have been observing and certainly 50 basis points can be on the table because we continue to be data dependent and the data we are getting points in that direction."

The ECB has repeatedly warned that inflation is likely to rise over the coming months, before declining to the target level next year.

Several major central banks have recently taken steps to ease monetary policy, as inflation falls in many high-income countries.

The International Monetary Fund nevertheless said on Tuesday that, while the global fight against inflation is "almost won," the downside risks are "increasing and now dominate the outlook."

— CNBC's Jenni Reid contributed to this report.