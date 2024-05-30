Europe stocks open lower as global sentiment sours ahead of inflation data

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. See the latest updates below.

European stocks opened lower on Thursday, continuing a negative trend this week as global markets come under pressure from rising bond yields.

The regional Stoxx 600 index was 0.15% lower at 8:05 a.m. in London after recording its worst sessions of the month over the last two days, closing Wednesday at its lowest level since May 8.

Sectors were mixed, with health-care stocks gaining 0.74%. Miners fell 1.6% as traders assessed the impact of BHP Group's abandoned bid for Anglo American, while tech stocks were down 1.07% after Salesforce posted a rare revenue miss stateside.

Equity market gloom has been mirrored globally, as expectations that interest rates will be higher for longer have driven up bond yields — generally a harmful move for stocks.

Investors are eagerly awaiting two inflation prints Friday.

First to release will be the euro zone, amid uncertainty over how how many times the European Central Bank will cut interest rates this year beyond its expected first cut at its June meeting next week.

That will be followed by the U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index report, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge. The minutes from the Fed's most recent meeting and recent comments from policymakers have seen money markets fully price in just one rate cut from the world's biggest central bank this year.

Asia-Pacific markets and U.S. stock futures were both down on Thursday.

Airline SAS extends losses

Scandinavian airline SAS reported a net loss of 2.9 billion Swedish kroner ($271 million) in the quarter to April, higher than the 1.52 billion kroner loss reported in the same period last year.

That was despite a 12% increase in revenue to 9.9 billion kroner.

In its outlook, the airline said it intends to complete its restructuring proceedings in Sweden and the U.S. "as soon as possible," with a target of summer 2024.

SAS filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. in 2022 to help it cut debt after a pilots' strike grounded most of its flights.

Europe stocks head for lower open

European stock markets are set to extend losses on Thursday, according to IG data.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was last seen down 36 points at 8,145, Germany's DAX 75 points lower at 18,402, and France's CAC 40 down 26 points at 7,914. Italy's MIB was seen slipping 125 points to 34,146.

Australian miners slip as BHP walks away from Anglo American takeover plan

Shares of Australian miners fell after mining giant BHP walked away from its £38.6 billion ($49 billion) plan to take over rival Anglo American.

In a regulatory filing, BHP said that while it believed that its takeover bid was "a compelling opportunity to effectively grow the pie of value for both sets of shareholders," it was unable to reach agreement with Anglo American, specifically in respect of South African regulatory risk and cost.

BHP had made two earlier offers at £31.1 billion in April, and a £34 billion offer on May 14.

Shares of BHP lost 1.73%, while counterparts Rio Tinto and Fortescue Group dropped 1.34% and 2.27% respectively.

Salesforce's super rare revenue miss & poor guidance send shares plunging

Although earnings from Salesforce beat analyst estimates by 6 cents, first quarter revenues fell short of expectations. That's sending shockwaves through Wall Street as it's the tech giant first revenue miss since February 2006, using information from earnings data firm LSEG.

Compounding the disappointing top line results is weak second quarter revenue and earnings guidance. Shares of the blue chip stock are plunging 17% on the news. That move alone would push the Dow Industrials down 315 points if Salesforce stock's current losses hold at Thursday's market open.

Fed reports economy expanded despite concerns over inflation

The U.S. economy grew unevenly over the past six weeks while consumers recoiled against higher prices, the Federal Reserve reported Wednesday.

As part of its periodic "Beige Book" economic look, the Fed noted that the economy "continued to expand" during the period, though "conditions varied" among the 12 central bank districts.

On inflation, the report said prices rose at a "modest" pace while "consumers pushed back against additional price increases, which led to smaller profit margins as input prices rose on average." Retailers reported offering incentives to shoppers as "price growth is expected to continue at a modest pace in the near term."

