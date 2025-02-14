Europe stocks lower after hitting record highs on hopes of Ukraine peace deal

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stock markets opened lower on Friday after hitting record highs earlier this week.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index moved 0.1% lower when markets opened. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down by 0.25%, and Germany's DAX was lower by 0.3%. Meanwhile, France's CAC 40 opened flat.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed Friday, after Wall Street rose overnight as President Donald Trump signed a reciprocal tariffs plan, but did not enact the levies immediately.

Mainland China's CSI 300 Index rose 0.86%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged 3.06%, extending its gains from the previous session.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 ended the day 0.79% lower at 39,149.43, while the broader Topix index lost 0.23% to close at 2,759.21.

In European markets, British lender NatWest reported its full-year earnings, beating estimates on profit and revenues. The company, which is still partly owned by the state, said that the U.K. government had reduced its stake in the bank from 7.98% to 6.98%.

Overnight in the U.S., stocks rose following fresh inflation data and updates on U.S. tariff plans.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 342.87 points, or 0.77%, to 44,711.43. The S&P 500 climbed 1.04% to 6,115.07, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.50% to 19,945.64.

The Dow had hit session highs after U.S. President Donald Trump signed a presidential memorandum to examine reciprocal tariffs on foreign nations. As part of this, he noted that the U.S. will treat other countries' non-tariff policies as unfair trade practices that warrant tariffs in response.

Hermes shares pop after fourth-quarter results

Haute couture fashion house Hermes on Friday reported a better-than-expected jump in fourth-quarter sales, proving still strong demand for the most exclusive products in an otherwise turbulent luxury market.

Hermes shares opened nearly 5% higher.

The maker of the Birkin handbag posted a 17.6% rise in revenues at constant exchange rates to 3.96 billion euros ($4.15 billion) in the three months to Dec. 31, outpacing the 3.69 billion euros forecast by LSEG analysts.

Full-year sales rose 14.7% at constant exchange rates to 15.2 billion euros versus an anticipated 14.94 billion euros.

Read full story here.

— Karen Gilchrist

Goldman upgrades prospects for European stocks

Goldman Sachs has raised the upside potential for European stocks on rising odds of peace in Ukraine.

"For European equities we see a number of potential benefits lower risk premium, lower energy prices, better consumer confidence, stronger economic growth," said Goldman strategists led by Sharon Bell in a note to clients on Jan. 14.

Goldman pointed to speculation in media as well as private betting markets that suggest the probability of a ceasefire this year have risen to 70%.

"Our economists estimate a potential Euro area GDP increase of 0.2% in a limited ceasefire scenario and a 0.5% boost in an upside scenario," the bank's strategists added.

— Ganesh Rao