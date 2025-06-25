Europe must wake up amid ‘very complicated' relations with the U.S., former Italy PM says

Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said the European Union needs to step up its role in global affairs.

The European Union needs to step up its role in global affairs as tensions with U.S. President Donald Trump build up, according to former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

His comments to CNBC come after Trump said that the EU was "not going to be able to help" ending the conflict in the Middle East, where Iran and Israel have been at war.

A ceasefire between the two regional foes was in effect, according to Trump, but the situation remains delicate and uncertain.

Regardless, Trump's criticism of Europe follows other events where the continent has struggled to have a seat around the table, including in peace conversations between Ukraine and Russia.

"There is a very complicated situation, because our best ally, United States of America, and POTUS, President of the United States of America, attack[s] us every day, every week, every month," said Renzi, now leader of the Italia Viva party.

"And please remember now, in this moment, there is not an agreement about tariffs, and that is a tragedy," Renzi told CNBC's "Europe Early Edition" on Tuesday.

The U.S. and the EU have been at odds over trade, with Turmp announcing several rounds of tariffs since taking office.

The transatlantic alliance is currently trying to reach an agreement that prevents some, if not all, of the duties put in place. The idea is to reach a compromise before a deadline of July 9.

However, the two sides have also not seen eye-to-eye when it comes to defense and foreign policy matters, with European nations increasingly anxious at the idea Trump might scale back U.S. military presence on the European continent.

Renzi said that Europe grew up with the idea that its alliance with the U.S. is the best, but given the challenges in the relationship, the region must "wake up and try to play a role as Europeans."

This is an idea shared by others on the European continent.

Enrico Letta, another former Italian prime minister, said in a Financial Times op-ed published Sunday that: "Donald Trump's actions in his second term make clear that we are dealing with a long-term strategic vision that aims to reshape America's global role, weaken multilateralism and increase pressure on allies, especially Europe".

As such, Letta defended that Europe "must strengthen its autonomy and capacity to act."

Meanwhile, the German and French leaders acknowledged on Monday that the U.S. has different priorities under the presidency of Trump and that as such the region needs to commit to spend more on defense.

"We will live for the foreseeable future in a deeply destabilised environment, and in a world in which our allies will have other dilemmas and priorities," the two heads of state said in a separate Financial Times op-ed, adding: "We will have to rise to these challenges."