Europe markets head for lower open as global rally stutters; investors digest Trump tariff implications

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks are heading for a lower open Tuesday as investors assess the global implications of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's plans to hike tariffs on China, Mexico and Canada.

The regional Stoxx 600 index ended in the green for a third straight session on Monday, while global momentum in equities lifted Wall Street's Dow Jones Industrial Average to a new record.

Trump on Monday evening said one of his first acts in office would be to impose an additional 10% tariff on all Chinese goods entering the U.S., and threatened a 25% tariff on products from Mexico and Canada, ending a regional free trade agreement.

Economists have previously flagged the potential inflationary impact of Trump's fiscal plan, which could see the Federal Reserve cut interest rates at a slower pace. That in turn could boost the U.S. dollar against currencies such as the euro and sterling.

"Immediate market reaction looks negative," analysts at Maybank said in a note Tuesday.

"However, these tariffs do differ quite a bit from what Trump had mentioned during his campaign of 60% for China and a 10% broad tariff for the rest of the world. Whilst the market maybe cautious of the risk that Trump maybe incrementally introducing the tariffs, we do note the possibility that the final imposition may not be quite the same as what was proposed by him."

Europe is quiet on the data and earnings front Tuesday.

Investors will continue to analyze the latest merger and acquisition news from the banking sector, after UniCredit offered to buy its fellow Italian lender Banco BPM for roughly 10 billion euros ($10.5 billion).

In the United States, the Fed will release minutes from its November meeting which delivered a quarter percentage point rate cut.

U.S. stock futures were flat in the early hours, while Asia-Pacific markets were mixed.

Europe stocks set to open lower

European stocks were last seen opening lower Tuesday, according to IG data.

Germany's DAX was on course to open 111 points lower at 19,301, France's CAC 40 lower by 53 points at 7,206, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 lower by 33 points at 8,262.

— Jenni Reid

Dow and S&P hit all-time highs

NYSE

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 both hit all-time highs during Monday morning's session, as investors rejoiced an improved outlook for equities under Treasury pick Scott Bessent.

The Dow gained more than 1% in early deals while the S&P traded more than 0.4% higher.

Investors predict that Bessent might help mitigate some of Trump's most extreme protectionist policies, in particular trade tariffs.

— Karen Gilchrist

