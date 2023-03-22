Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Euro Pushes Higher as ECB Chief Lagarde Says Inflation Is Still Too High

By Silvia Amaro,CNBC

Frederick Florin | Afp | Getty Images

The euro traded higher against the U.S. dollar Wednesday, following comments from the European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde that inflation is "still high."

The euro was up by roughly 0.2% against the U.S. currency around 9 a.m. London time.

"A sizeable policy adjustment is already behind us: since July last year we have raised interest rates by 350 basis points. However, inflation is still high, and uncertainty around its path ahead has increased. This makes a robust strategy going forward essential," Lagarde said in a speech Wednesday.

"But the public can be certain about one thing: we will deliver price stability, and bringing inflation back to 2% over the medium term is non-negotiable," she added.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The ECB last week decided to raise its interest rates by a further 50 basis points, shrugging off turmoil in the banking sector.

This is a breaking news story and it is being updated.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us