Etsy shares slip on light revenue and forecast decline in gross merchandise volume

Etsy released third-quarter earnings after the bell Wednesday that missed analysts' estimates for revenue.

The company said its gross merchandise sales would also decline in the low-single-digit range during its fourth quarter.

"There's no doubt that this is an incredibly challenging environment for spending on consumer discretionary items," Etsy CEO Josh Silverman said.

Shares of Etsy fell more than 4% in extended trading Wednesday after the company released third-quarter results that missed analysts' estimates for revenue, and forecasted a decline in gross merchandise sales, or GMS.

Here's how the company did:

Earnings per share: 64 cents vs. 51 cents expected by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv

64 cents vs. 51 cents expected by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv Revenue: $636 million vs. $641 million expected by LSEG

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Revenue rose 7% during the third quarter, up from the $595 million the company reported a year earlier. Etsy reported a net income of $87.9 million, or 64 cents per share, while it reported a net loss of $963.1 million during the same period last year.

GMS, which measures the total number of goods sold over a certain period, came in at $3 billion. Etsy said it expects GMS to decline slightly on a year-over-year basis for its fourth quarter.

"There's no doubt that this is an incredibly challenging environment for spending on consumer discretionary items," Etsy CEO Josh Silverman said in a release. It's therefore important to acknowledge that this volatile macro climate will make it challenging for us to grow this quarter.

Services revenue, which includes advertising, grew 16% in Etsy's third quarter. The segment also served as a major sales catalyst during the company's second quarter, as it grew roughly 21% year over year.

Excluding the after-hours move, shares of Etsy are down more than 49% year to date, while the Nasdaq is down more than 20% for the same period. The stock hit a 52-week low of $59.27 in intra-day trading Wednesday before closing at $60.66.

Etsy will host its quarterly call with investors at 5:00 p.m. ET.