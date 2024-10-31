Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro bets on streaming, women's sports and AI-powered SportsCenter

By Tala Hadavi,CNBC, Alex Sherman,CNBC and Jessica Golden,CNBC

Jimmy Pitaro in conversation with Alex Sherman

The CNBC Sport videocast brings you interviews with the biggest names in the business. In this week's episode, CNBC's Alex Sherman sits down with ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Pitaro addresses a wide range of topics including the challenges of declining cable viewership, his thoughts on growing women's sports at ESPN, how he's hoping to stay away from politics this election cycle, his plans for a futuristic version of SportsCenter, and the latest on ESPN's streaming service that will launch next fall.

Watch the full conversation above, and sign up to receive future editions of the CNBC Sport newsletter straight to your inbox.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The CNBC Sport newsletter with Alex Sherman brings you the biggest news and exclusive interviews from the worlds of sports business and media, delivered weekly to your inbox.

Subscribe here to get access today.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us