Elon Musk's X faces criminal probe in France over algorithm manipulation concerns

By Ryan Browne, CNBC

Elon Musk’s X begins its push into financial services with Visa deal
Dado Ruvic | Reuters
  • French prosecutors have opened an investigation into X over allegations that it distorted its algorithms.
  • The Paris public prosecutor's office said it received a report from a French lawmaker criticizing X over "biased algorithms" that were "likely to have distorted the operation of an automated data processing system."

French prosecutors on have opened an investigation into Elon Musk's X over allegations that it distorted its algorithms to manipulate discourse taking place on the social media platform.

The Paris public prosecutor's office said it received a report from a French lawmaker on Jan. 12 criticizing X over "biased algorithms" that were "likely to have distorted the operation of an automated data processing system."

Magistrates and specialized assistants of the office's cybercrime section have been tasked with analyzing the report and carrying out initial technical checks on the platform, the prosecutor's office told CNBC Friday, in emailed comments.

CNBC has contacted X for comment.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.

