Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Donald Trump

Elon Musk will interview Trump on Monday night, Republican presidential nominee says

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

David Swanson | Vincent Alban | Reuters
  • Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said he will be interviewed by Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX.
  • The former president's planned talk with Musk comes on the heels of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris selecting Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.
  • Officials in several states are eyeing a Trump-supporting political action committee that Musk says he created, due to its failure to help website users register to vote as promised.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said he will be interviewed Monday night by Elon Musk, the billionaire who runs Tesla and SpaceX.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The former president's planned talk with Musk comes on the heels of Democratic presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris selecting Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate. It also follows the disclosure of probes of a Trump-supporting political action committee that Musk says he created.

"ON MONDAY NIGHT I'LL BE DOING A MAJOR INTERVIEW WITH ELON MUSK — Details to follow!" Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

CNBC has requested comment from Musk.

On Monday, the North Carolina Board of Elections told CNBC it had opened an investigation of the America PAC, a political action committee, which Musk has said he created, after receiving a complaint that the group was collecting personal data from website users and failing to help users register to vote as promised.

Money Report

News 2 hours ago

Asia-Pacific markets open mixed following rebound on Wall Street; China trade data in focus

News 2 hours ago

Consumer giants from Starbucks to General Mills have one big sales problem: China

The practices of America PAC, which is supporting Trump's candidacy, are also being eyed by the North Carolina Attorney General's Office and Michigan's secretary of state.

Musk is also the owner of the social media company X, which was previously known as Twitter when the company was publicly owned. Trump was for years an avid Twitter user before the site banned his account because he incited the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol by a mob of his supporters.

The ban was lifted after Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion.

Despite that, Trump uses Truth Social for his social media messages. The company is owned by Trump Media, a publicly traded company whose majority shareholder is the former president.

— Additional reporting by CNBC's Lora Kolodny.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpNews
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us