Elon Musk says SpaceX and X headquarters moving to Texas, blames California trans student privacy law

SpaceX CEO and X owner Elon Musk said Tuesday he will move the headquarters of both companies from California to Texas.

Musk had vowed to make the moves in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) signing a new law that bars school districts in that state from requiring parents to be notified of a child's gender identification change.

"I did make it clear to Governor Newsom about a year ago that laws of this nature would force families and companies to leave California to protect their children," Musk said on X.

SpaceX CEO and X owner Elon Musk said Tuesday he will move the headquarters of both companies from California to Texas.

Musk had vowed to make the moves in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) signing a new law that bars school districts in that state from requiring parents to be notified of a child's gender identification change. Newson signed the student transgender law on Monday.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"This is the final straw. Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies, SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California to Starbase, Texas," Musk posted on X. He later added that X HQ will also move from San Francisco to Austin.

"I did make it clear to Governor Newsom about a year ago that laws of this nature would force families and companies to leave California to protect their children," he added.

In 2022, People magazine reported, Elon Musk's then 18-year-old daughter was granted permission to legally change her name and gender to Vivian Jenna Wilson. She shed the Musk family name and took the maiden name of her mother, Justine Wilson, instead.

When asked about his estranged transgender daughter in October 2022, Musk told the Financial Times "Can't win them all," and claimed to have good relationships with all his other children.

Musk also told the Financial Times that his daughter's decision was caused by "neo-Marxists" at educational institutions.

Musk recently endorsed former President Donald Trump and reportedly plans to contribute $45 million per month to a pro-Trump super PAC called the America PAC.

Trump is expected to roll back transgender rights if elected president again this year.

The 19th News reported, citing a February 2023 Trump campaign video, that his proposals would "terminate Medicare and Medicaid funding for hospitals that provide gender-affirming care to trans youth, attempt to charge teachers with sex discrimination for affirming students' gender identities, and order federal agencies to cease all programs that promote the concept of sex and gender transition at any age."

The American Academy of Pediatrics and other major medical organizations including the American Medical Association, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the World Health Organization all "support giving transgender adolescents access to the health care they need."

In 2021, Musk, also the CEO of Tesla, moved his automaker's corporate headquarters from Palo Alto, California, to Austin.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to requests for further information including about whether the company would potentially shut down its Hawthorne operations.

When Tesla moved its headquarters to Texas, it maintained its Palo Alto office as an "engineering headquarters."