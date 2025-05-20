Elon Musk says he will spend ‘a lot less' on future campaign donations

Elon Musk said he plans to spend "a lot less" on political donations in the future.

Elon Musk on Tuesday said he plans to spend "a lot less" on political donations in the future, signaling a change in attitude from President Donald Trump's top campaign backer.

Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and the head of the government-slashing initiative DOGE, spent more than $250 million helping Trump win a second White House term.

But when asked at the Qatar Economic Forum if he will continue spending at that level in upcoming elections, Musk said he would not.

"I think, in terms of political spending, I'm going to do a lot less in the future," Musk said.

When asked why, he said, "I think I've done enough."

But Musk, the world's richest man, said he may change his mind at some point.

"Well, if I see a reason to do political spending in the future, I will do it," he said.

"I do not currently see a reason," he added.

Musk's remarks will likely come as an unpleasant surprise to Republicans running for reelection in 2026.

On top of his Trump-related donations, Musk spent more than $19 million in the final weeks of the 2024 election cycle to help Republicans win narrow majorities in Congress.

His super political action committee, America PAC, was also a top outside spender in this year's high-profile election for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court that ultimately determined the court's ideological majority.

Musk-linked groups reportedly dropped more than $13 million in the lead-up to that April 1 race, which his preferred candidate lost.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.