Elon Musk promotes far-right Alternative for Germany candidate, hosts discussion on X

Elon Musk used his social network X to promote Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany party, known as AfD, on Thursday, hosting a live discussion with the party's leader and chancellor candidate Alice Weidel.

AfD has been classified as a "suspected extremist organization" by German domestic intelligence services.

"I'm really strongly recommending that people vote for AfD," Musk, who is CEO of Tesla and SpaceX in addition to his role at X, said about a half hour into the conversation. "That's my strong recommendation."

The AfD has been classified as a "suspected extremist organization" by German domestic intelligence services. The party's platform calls for rigid asylum laws, mass deportations, cuts to social and welfare support in Germany, and the reversal of restrictions on combustion engine vehicles.

Thierry Breton, former European Union commissioner for the internal market, said in a Jan. 4 post on X directed at Weidel: "As a European citizen concerned with the proper use of systemic platforms authorized to operate in the EU ... especially to protect our democratic rules against illegal or misbehavior during election times, I believe it's crucial to remind you" that a live discussion on X would give AfD and Weidel "a significant and valuable advantage over your competitors."

While AfD has amassed about 20% of public support, according to reporting from broadcaster DW, the party is unlikely to form part of a coalition government, as most other parties have vowed not to work with it.

AfD previously protested the build-out of Tesla's electric vehicle factory outside Berlin, in part because the factory would provide jobs to people who were not German citizens.

Musk's earlier endorsements of AfD, including tweets complimenting the party and an editorial in a German newspaper, have enraged European government officials. Musk, the wealthiest person in the world, has also endorsed far-right and anti-establishment candidates and causes in the U.K.

Political leaders in France, Germany, Norway and the U.K. denounced his influence, NBC News previously reported, warning that Musk should not involve himself in their countries' elections.

Musk, who was one of President-elect Donald Trump's top backers in November's election, previously promoted Trump in a live-streamed discussion on X. Before that, he hosted a conversation with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who lost to Trump in the Republican primary.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

— CNBC's Sophie Kiderlin contributed to this report.

