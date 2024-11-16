Elon Musk endorses Trump's transition co-chair Howard Lutnick for Treasury secretary

Elon Musk on Saturday endorsed Howard Lutnick, Trump-Vance transition co-chair, as his pick for Treasury secretary.

Lutnick and Key Square Group founder and CEO Scott Bessent are reportedly top picks to run the Treasury Department.

On Saturday, Elon Musk shared who he is endorsing for Treasury secretary on X, a cabinet position President-elect Donald Trump has yet to announce his preference to fill.

Musk wrote that Howard Lutnick, Trump-Vance transition co-chair and CEO and chairman of Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC Group and Newmark Group chairman, will "actually enact change."

Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, also included his thoughts on Bessent in his post on X.

"My view fwiw is that Bessent is a business-as-usual choice," he wrote.

"Business-as-usual is driving America bankrupt so we need change one way or another," he added.

Musk also stated it would be "interesting to hear more people weigh in on this for @realDonaldTrump to consider feedback."

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

In a statement to Politico, Trump transition spokesperson Karoline Leavitt made it clear that the president-elect has not made any decisions regarding the position of Treasury secretary.

"President-elect Trump is making decisions on who will serve in his second administration," Leavitt said in a statement. "Those decisions will be announced when they are made."

Both Lutnick and Bessent have close ties to Trump. Lutnick and Trump have known each other for decades, and the CEO has even hosted a fundraiser for the president-elect.

The Wall Street Journal also reported that Lutnick has already been helping Trump review candidates for cabinet positions in his administration.

On the other hand, Bessent was a key economic advisor to the president-elect during his 2024 campaign. Bessent also received an endorsement from Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, according to Semafor.

"He's from South Carolina, I know him well, he's highly qualified," Graham said.