Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Election 2024 live updates: Harris and Trump make last appeals to battleground voters

By Jake Piazza,CNBC, Rebecca Picciotto,CNBC, Dan Mangan,CNBC, Kevin Breuninger,CNBC, Annie Nova,CNBC and Ece Yildirim,CNBC

Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris reacts during a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., November 2, 2024.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

This is CNBC's live coverage of the 2024 U.S. elections on Nov. 5.

The closing day of the 2024 presidential campaign is underway, and CNBC is covering the final hours of the race live.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Former President Donald Trump begins his day in Raleigh, North Carolina, before attending rallies in Reading, Pennsylvania and Pittsburgh, and finishing out the night in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Vice President Kamala Harris will also hold rallies in Reading and Pittsburgh, part of a four-stop barnstorm of Pennsylvania that will culminate in a massive rally and concert on the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum.

More than 75 million people have already voted in person early or by mail, according to NBC's early vote tracker.

The first polling places will close on Tuesday evening at 6:00 p.m. ET in parts of Kentucky and Indiana. For more state by state poll hours and voting information, click here.

Harris to barnstorm Pennsylvania on the final day of campaigning

Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris delivers remarks at a campaign rally with Jennifer Lopez five days before Election Day at the Craig Ranch Amphitheater in North Las Vegas, Nevada, United States on October 31, 2024. 
Kyle Mazza | Anadolu | Getty Images
Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris delivers remarks at a campaign rally with Jennifer Lopez five days before Election Day at the Craig Ranch Amphitheater in North Las Vegas, Nevada, United States on October 31, 2024. 

Harris will spend her final day on the campaign trail holding rallies across Pennsylvania, a must-win battleground state that both Republican and Democratic strategists see as the key to winning the Oval Office.

Money Report

News 13 mins ago

5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

News 1 hour ago

SK Hynix rallies 6.5% after Nvidia boss Jensen Huang asks firm to expedite next-generation chip

Harris will start the day in Joe Biden's hometown of Scranton, before holding a rally in Allentown, then going on to a local stop in Reading. On Monday night, Harris will hold rallies in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. The latter two will feature musical guests, including Lady Gaga in Pittsburgh and Katy Perry in Philadelphia, according to the campaign.

Pennsylvania went for Trump in the 2016 presidential election, but flipped to Biden in 2020. Polls show Harris and Trump neck and neck in the state.

— Jake Piazza

Roughly 76 million Americans have already voted early

A man votes on the second day of early voting in Wisconsin at the American Serb Hall Banquet in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. October 23, 2024. 
Vincent Alban | Reuters
A man votes on the second day of early voting in Wisconsin at the American Serb Hall Banquet in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. October 23, 2024. 

Roughly 76 million Americans have already voted early, both through mail-in and early in-person voting, according to NBC News.

Among the states that record voters' party alignment, 41% of early voters are registered Democrats and 39% are registered Republicans. Early voting rules differ across states.

— Jake Piazza

Trump to hit three battleground states on Election Eve

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump smiles while the audience cheers during his rally in Kinston, North Carolina, U.S., November 3, 2024.
Jonathan Drake | Reuters
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump smiles while the audience cheers during his rally in Kinston, North Carolina, U.S., November 3, 2024.

Trump will split his time across three battleground states on the final day before the election.

Rallies are planned in Raleigh, North Carolina; Reading, Pennsylvania; Pittsburgh and Grand Rapids, Michigan, according to the Trump campaign.

Grand Rapids occupies a unique position in Trump campaign history: Michigan's second largest city has been Trump's final stop on Election Eve in both of his previous presidential campaigns.

— Jake Piazza

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us