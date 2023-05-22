Money Report

Trump Faces ‘Substantial Damages' Claim From E. Jean Carroll Over CNN Town Hall Remarks

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

Timothy A. Clary | AFP | Getty Images
  • The writer E. Jean Carroll filed court papers seeking "very substantial" monetary damages from former President Donald Trump from scathing remarks about her at at CNN town hall on the heels of losing a $5 million rape-defamation lawsuit.
  • Carroll's move came as her lawyers asked a Manhattan federal court judge for permission to amend the original defamation lawsuit she filed against Trump to reflect his new statements about her, which they say likewise are defamatory.
  • Carroll has said Trump raped her in the mid-1990s in a dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan.
  • He denies raping her, but has made a series of comments over the years accusing her of making up the claim out of political and financial motivation.

The writer E. Jean Carroll on Monday filed court papers seeking "very substantial" monetary damages from former President Donald Trump for his scathing remarks about her at a CNN town hall on the heels of losing a $5 million lawsuit by her earlier this month.

Carroll's move came as her lawyers asked a Manhattan federal court judge for permission to amend the original defamation lawsuit she filed against Trump to reflect his new statements about her, which they say likewise are defamatory.

Carroll has said Trump raped her in the mid-1990s in a dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan. He denies raping her, but has made a series of comments over the years accusing her of making up the claim out of political and financial motivation.

