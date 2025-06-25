Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Drone maker AeroVironment shares pop 24% on earnings beat

By Samantha Subin, CNBC and Chris Eudaily, CNBC

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) at the AeroVironment Inc. booth during the Special Operations Forces Industry Conference (SOFIC) in Tampa, Florida, US, on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Luke Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • AeroVironment beat fourth-quarter expectations on the top and bottom lines.
  • The drone maker's stock soared following the earnings report.

AeroVironment stock rocketed more than 24% higher Wednesday as the drone maker beat fourth quarter expectations on the top and bottom lines.

Here's how the company did compared to analyst expectations:

  • Earnings: $1.61 per share adjusted vs $1.39 per share expected
  • Revenue: $275 million vs $242 million expected

The company reported financial results after market close Tuesday but skyrocketed Wednesday morning as CNBC's Jim Cramer called it "the Palantir of hardware" on "Squawk on the Street."

The company logged record fiscal year revenue of $820.6 million, up 14% over the prior period.

AeroVironment reported net income of $16.66 million for the fourth quarter, or 59 cents per share, compared to net income of $6.05 million, or 22 cents per share, last year.

The company closed the $4.1 billion acquisition of defense tech company BlueHalo on May 1. BlueHalo makes drone and defense technology such as laser weapon systems, with a focus on space tech.

"Our acquisition of BlueHalo further advances our leadership position within the defense-technology sector by adding a complementary portfolio of innovative products and capabilities aligned to our customers' highest priorities," AeroVironment CEO Wahid Nawabi said in a statement.

For the new fiscal year, the company said it expects revenues to range between $1.9 billion and $2 billion. The company forecast earnings between $2.80 and $3.00 per share.

WATCH: AeroVironment CEO on European defense spending boost, U.S. defense spending and Trump

