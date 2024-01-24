S&P 500 futures are little changed as investors prepare for GDP report: Live updates

S&P 500 futures were little changed as investors readied for the fourth-quarter gross domestic product report.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures flickered near the flat line. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures climbed 63 points, or 0.17%.

In after-hours action, electric vehicle maker Tesla slumped nearly 6% after the company missed fourth-quarter estimates on the top and bottom lines. The company warned that vehicle volume growth may be lower in 2024. Shares of IBM soared more than 8% after the technology company posted adjusted earnings and revenue that beat analysts' predictions.

During regular trading Wednesday, a postearnings surge in Netflix shares helped carry the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite to a fifth winning day. The broad market index eked out a gain of 0.08% and posted a fresh record high, while the Nasdaq added 0.36%. The 30-stock Dow slid 0.26%.

"I've had very bullish outlooks for the market and I still have an S&P 500 target of 5,400 for the end of this year and 6,000 for the end of next year," Ed Yardeni of Yardeni Research said on CNBC's "Closing Bell" on Wednesday. He cautioned, however, that the speed of the rise in stocks could mean equities are getting ahead of themselves in the short term.

"My concern is that we'll get there all too fast and too soon," he added.

On Thursday, investors will have an eye on fourth-quarter gross domestic product data, which is expected to show growth at a 2% seasonally adjusted annualized pace. That will reflect a slowing from the 4.9% reading in the third quarter. The results could be a key catalyst for stocks as investors try to glean details on the state of the economy heading into the new year.

On the earnings front, health-care giant Humana is expected to report before the bell, along with Southwest Airlines and American Airlines. After the close, Intel, T-Mobile and Western Digital will post their quarterly results.

Market hypothetical: If Boeing was unchanged in 2024, the Dow Industrials would be 308 points higher

The Dow Jones Industrial Average would stand 308 points higher than its current level around 37,806 if shares in Boeing were only unchanged in 2024 rather than down more than 17% in the wake of safety issues surrounding the 737 Max 9.

That's because the Dow is weighted according to share price rather than a company's market value — as is the S&P 500. Boeing closed out 2023 at $260.66 and ended Wednesday at about $214 a share. Every $1 change in the price of any stock in the Dow is worth about 6.6 points.

Similarly, if UnitedHealth Group were unchanged in January, the Dow Industrials would be another 87 points higher. UNH earnings earlier this month showed higher medical costs, which RBC Capital said were above what management had previously forecast due to the popularity of RSV vaccines.

The effect of UNH and Boeing combined, and all other prices being equal, would leave the Dow trading today at more than 38,200.

— Scott Schnipper

Boeing shares fall after FAA halts 737 Max production expansion

Shares of Boeing slid nearly 4% after the Federal Aviation Administration paused the company's 737 Max production expansion, but cleared a path to bring Boeing's Max 9 back into service.

On Wednesday, the FAA said it approved inspection instructions for the Max 9. The regulatory agency grounded the airplanes after a panel blew out of an aircraft on Jan. 5.

Boeing shares have had a rocky start to the year, off nearly 18% in January.

Read more about the FAA's announcement here.

— Leslie Josephs, Darla Mercado

West Texas crude touches 4-week high, gains almost 5% in 2024

West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for delivery in March gained about 1% Wednesday to $75.09 a barrel, the highest since Dec. 26, 2023, and bringing the year-to-date gain to 4.8%.

February gasoline futures were little changed at $2.2095 a gallon after rising as high as $2.2457, the most since Nov. 30, 2023, and are similarly higher this year by 4.9%.

Other notable commodity price moves pushed the price of March lumber futures to their highest since July 19, 2023, and tin contracts on the London Metal Exchange to their highest since Aug. 11, 2023.

— Scott Schnipper, Gina Francolla

Dow futures rise, boosted by IBM earnings

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were higher on Wednesday, with quarterly results from technology company IBM helping lift the index.

Dow futures gained 73 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 Futures climbed 0.04% while Nasdaq 100 Futures hovered near the flat line.

— Brian Evans