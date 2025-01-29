Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

DoubleLine's Gundlach says his base case is one rate cut this year, two reductions maximum

By Yun Li,CNBC

Jeffrey Gundlach speaking at the 2019 SOHN Conference in New York on May 6, 2019.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC
  • DoubleLine Capital CEO Jeffrey Gundlach said Wednesday he expects only one rate cut for 2025 — two reductions at most — as the Federal Reserve patiently awaits incoming data to assess the state of the labor market and inflation.
  • The central bank kept interest rates unchanged Wednesday after three consecutive cuts to end 2024.

DoubleLine Capital CEO Jeffrey Gundlach said Wednesday he expects only one rate cut for 2025 — two reductions at most — as the Federal Reserve patiently awaits incoming data to assess the state of the labor market and inflation.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

"Maximum two cuts this year. And I mean maximum, I'm not predicting two cuts. I just think that's the most you can possibly think about," Gundlach said on CNBC's "Closing Bell." "At the present moment, if you had made me pick a number, I would say now one cut would be the base case and maximum two."

The central bank kept interest rates unchanged Wednesday after three consecutive cuts to end 2024. Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasized that the central bank is in no hurry to adjust its policy stance, particularly as the economy remains strong.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"It's going to be a slow process to get to a hurdle to cut rates again. … I don't think you're going to see a cut at the next Fed meeting," Gundlach said. "He's obviously focused on the stability in the unemployment rate right now in terms of not feeling a need to cut rates."

The notable fixed income investor thinks long-duration Treasury yields have more room to rise. He noted that the benchmark 10-year rate has increased about 85 basis points since the Fed cut rates for the first time last year.

Money Report

News 19 mins ago

The script successful couples use to solve conflict, from a Harvard professor who teaches an award-winning class on how to talk to people

News 40 mins ago

Meta's Reality Labs posts $5 billion loss in fourth quarter

"I think that rates have not peaked on the long end," he said. "I think rates will have another move up on the long end."

Gundlach cautioned against owning high-risk assets right now because of his view on long-term interest rates and his observation that valuations are high.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us