Don’t forget this section on your resume if you’re looking for remote work, career expert says

When it comes to mental health and work well-being, 22% of workers say remote work is the most important benefit, according to Monster's 2024 Work Watch Report, which surveyed 6,000 U.S. workers and HR professionals.

If you're on the hunt for a new job and a remote position in particular, you'll want to include various soft skills on your resume, like communication, flexibility and organization, says FlexJobs career expert Toni Frana. You'll also want to add a tech section to your resume.

"When you work remotely, you're going to be doing a lot of work with technology," says Frana. That includes using communication tools like Slack and virtual meeting tools like Zoom and Microsoft Teams. Here's how to highlight your experience with those.

List 'digital messaging tools like Slack'

Your tech section is effectively a list of all of the tech you've worked with. Start by looking at the job description and seeing if the employer includes any specific tech they'd like their employees to know.

"What we see most frequently in our job postings on FlexJobs are digital messaging tools like Slack," says Frana. "Also Google Workspace, a lot of organizations use that, Dropbox, and of course, meeting software programs like Zoom or GoTo Meeting." Some companies will also list project management software like Jira, Asana and Trello.

If you don't see anything in the job description, "list out a handful of remote tools" that you think could be relevant to the role, says Frana, adding that "you might just say Google Workspace, Microsoft Office, Slack, Zoom."

Call it 'technology or technology skills'

In terms of where to put the section, it should be one of the last ones on your resume.

"I like to put a technology section after work experience or after the education section," says Frana, "so it's kind of toward the end of your resume." It's not the most critical component of your history but you do want to draw the recruiter's eye toward your comfort level with these tools.

You can call it "technology or technology skills," she says.

"This is just a really nice visual for people reading your resume to have a snapshot of your ability to learn new technologies," she says, "as well as what you currently know."

