Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

DOJ to seek death penalty for Luigi Mangione in CEO Brian Thompson murder case

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

Luigi Mangione, accused killer of US insurance CEO Brian Thompson, sits in Manhattan Supreme Court as he attends a hearing in New York City on Feb. 21, 2025.
Steven Hirsch | AFP | Getty Images
  • Attorney General Pam Bondi has ordered Department of Justice prosecutors to seek the death penalty in the case against Luigi Mangione in connection with the Dec. 4 slaying of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
  • "Luigi Mangione's murder of Brian Thompson — an innocent man and father of two young children — was a premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America," Bondi said.
  • The Ivy League graduate is accused of killing Thompson as the health insurance executive was headed to an investor meeting in a New York City hotel.

Attorney General Pam Bondi on Tuesday said she had ordered federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in the case against Luigi Mangione in connection with the December slaying of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

"Luigi Mangione's murder of Brian Thompson — an innocent man and father of two young children — was a premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America," Bondi said in a statement issued by the Department of Justice.

"After careful consideration, I have directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in this case as we carry out President Trump's agenda to stop violent crime and Make America Safe Again," the attorney general said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Mangione, a University of Pennsylvania graduate, is being prosecuted in U.S. District Court in Manhattan with federal crimes, including murder, stalking, and fireams charges, related to Thompson's killing outside the Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan on Dec. 4.

Thompson, whose company is the largest payer of health insurance benefits in the United States, was headed into the hotel for an investor meeting of its parent, UnitedHealth Group.

Money Report

News 45 mins ago

CoreWeave shares bounce 12%, rising above IPO price

News 1 hour ago

How military spouses can manage entrepreneurship while building retirement security

The DOJ in its statement Tuesday said that Thompson's "murder was an act of political violence."

"Mangione's actions involved substantial planning and premeditation and because the murder took place in public with bystanders nearby, may have posed grave risk of death to additional persons," the statement said.

Mangione, 26, also faces state criminal charges in Manhattan Supreme Court, which is a trial level court.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us