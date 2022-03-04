Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
United States

Disney+ to Launch Cheaper Ad-Supported Tier Later This Year

By Lauren Feiner, CNBC

SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images
  • Disney announced a new ad-supported tier for its Disney+ streaming service on Friday.
  • Disney did not provide a launch date or price for the new tier, but said it would come later this year.
  • Adding an advertising-support tier will allow Disney to boost average revenue per user — a metric that currently trails most rivals.

Disney announced on Friday a new ad-supported tier for its Disney+ streaming service that will launch in the U.S. later this year.

Disney did not provide a launch date or price for the new tier. The new ad-supported tier will expand internationally in 2023.

The company said in a press release that the new offering would be "a building block" in achieving its goal of reaching 230 million to 260 million Disney+ subscribers by 2024.

Adding an advertising-support tier will allow Disney to boost average revenue per user — a metric that currently trails most rivals. Comcast Chief Executive Officer Brian Roberts said last quarter NBCUniversal's Peacock had ARPU of nearly $10 per month per user, driven largely by advertising. The average revenue per user per month for Disney+ in the U.S. and Canada was $6.68 last quarter.

WarnerMedia's HBO Max, Paramount Global's Paramount+ and Discovery's Discovery+ are among the streaming services that already offer advertising-supported streaming options.

Hulu, majority owned by Disney, also already offers an ad-supported product for $6.99 per month, compared with its ad-free service, priced at $12.99 per month. Disney is streamlining backend technology to enable selling advertising on all of its streaming products, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Money Report

Make It 23 mins ago

How Soon Is Too Soon to Quit a New Job You Hate?

United States 1 hour ago

National Average for a Gallon of Gas Tops $4, the Highest Price at the Pump Since 2008

Disclosure: Comcast is the owner of CNBC parent company NBCUniversal.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

WATCH: The rise and fall of the Oscars and Emmys

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

United StatesUS: NewsTechnologyentertainmentBreaking News: Technology
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us