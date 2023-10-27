Disney pulls Jonathan Majors movie ‘Magazine Dreams' from schedule amid assault case

Disney pulled the Jonathan Majors movie "Magazine Dreams" movie from its schedule.

Majors, also a star in Disney's Marvel franchise, faces a trial for assault charges in New York.

It's not clear whether the schedule change was connected to Majors' legal issues.

The movie had been set for a Dec. 8 release. Now it's no longer set for a release at any time, according to a statement from the company, but Disney could choose to add it back to the schedule. Majors' trial for assault charges is scheduled to begin Nov. 29 in New York.

It's not clear whether the schedule change is connected to Majors' legal issues. Disney hasn't weighed in on the matter, despite Majors being front and center for the company's plans for its lucrative Marvel Cinematic Universe. His roles in "Loki" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" have positioned him as the next major villain for the franchise.

Disney didn't immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment Friday.

Majors was on a fast track to superstardom, following his turns in HBO's "Lovecraft Country," the Marvel properties and March's "Creed III." But then later in March, New York police arrested him over accusations that he assaulted his then-girlfriend, choreographer Grace Jabbari.

Majors has denied wrongdoing, but a judge this week rejected his bid to dismiss the case.

"Magazine Dreams," a drama about a bodybuilder played by Majors, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year to critical acclaim. It was at one point considered a potential Academy Award contender.

Disney also moved the timing of several other planned releases, including a live action remake of "Snow White," which was delayed by a year to March 2025.