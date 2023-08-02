Hoping to win the Mega Millions $1.25 billion jackpot? You can get a free doughnut from Krispy Kreme either way

Nobody won the Mega Millions billion-dollar jackpot during Tuesday night's drawing, bringing Friday's jackpot up to an estimated $1.25 billion.

While you're hoping to win big (or after you've lost), you can use your ticket to score a free donut from Krispy Kreme on Friday and Saturday.

The doughnut chain announced Tuesday it would be giving away free classic doughnuts to anyone who showed their non-winning lottery ticket at participating locations on Aug. 1 and 2, but extended the giveaway to Aug. 4 and 5 "to keep fans 'rolling in the dough'" through Friday night's drawing, according to a Krispy Kreme press release.

You can show any lottery ticket at participating locations to receive a free original glazed doughnut.

It's probably not as exciting a prize as a few hundred million dollars, but a sweet treat you don't have to pay for may make your day a little brighter. You're way more likely to be able to score your free doughnut than you were to win the jackpot, anyway. The bakery chain has 375 locations throughout 42 states, according to its website.

Your odds of hitting the Mega Millions jackpot? Roughly 1 in 302 million.

And though no one hit the jackpot Tuesday night, seven people won $1 million prizes and another 135 people won $10,000 prizes.

Friday's anticipated $1.25 billion jackpot Mega Millions jackpot will be the fourth-largest in the game's history. Mega Millions did already have a billion-dollar jackpot winner once this year, back in January.

Though the prize is over $1 billion, jackpot winners don't become billionaires overnight, thanks to a 37% federal tax rate that would automatically bring a $1.25 billion prize down to $787.5 million, according to Powerball's tax calculator.

State taxes could bring that total down even further, but that could still buy a Krispy Kreme doughnut… or a few dozen.

This story has been updated to reflect the extension of Krispy Kreme's free doughnut giveaway.

