Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Dick Van Dyke still sings and dances at 99: What you can learn from him about living a long, happy and healthy life

By Renée Onque,CNBC

Dick Van Dyke still sings and dances at 99: What you can learn from him about living a long, happy and healthy life
Variety | Variety | Getty Images

Just before his 99th birthday, icon Dick Van Dyke starred in Coldplay's recent music video for the song "All My Love."

The Directors' Cut version of the video resembles a mini-documentary with interview clips and photos that span Van Dyke's decades-long career as an actor and comedian.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Van Dyke, who turned 99 today, appears in the video dancing barefoot and singing alongside lead singer Chris Martin in the backyard of his home in Malibu.

The entertainer's family, including his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, walk into frame and dance with him, too.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"I'm acutely aware that I could go any day now," Van Dyke said.

"But I don't know why it doesn't concern me. I'm not afraid of it. I have that feeling, totally against anything intellectual, that I'm going to be alright."

Van Dyke has nearly 80 years of entertainment under his belt. From The Golden Globes to the Tony Awards, his appearances in movies like "Mary Poppins" and "Bye Bye Birdie" have led to many awards and cemented his impact in Hollywood.

Money Report

News 5 mins ago

Broadcom stock jumps 21%, pushing company past $1 trillion market cap for the first time

News 12 mins ago

CEO of $210 billion chipmaker holds meetings on weekends, expects work after midnight: ‘People are really motivated by ambitious goals'

And Van Dyke loves what he does. He says he's "one of those lucky people who got to do for a living what I would have done anyway."

Many of the happiest super-agers never retire and have purposeful jobs that fulfill them. "Think how lucky I am," he said. "I got to do what I do — play and act silly."

Want to make extra money outside of your day job? Sign up for CNBC's online course How to Earn Passive Income Online to learn about common passive income streams, tips to get started and real-life success stories.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us