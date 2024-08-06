Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Democrats passed over for Harris running mate rally around Tim Walz

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

Lev Radin | Lightrocket | Getty Images
  • Democrats who Vice President Kamala Harris considered as running mates for her presidential campaign praised her selection of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.
  • Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear had been on Harris' short list.
  • Pennsylvania is considered a key swing state in the 2024 election, where Harris and Walz will face the Republican ticket of former President Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance of Ohio.

Democrats who were vetted as potential running mates for Vice President Kamala Harris praised her pick of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz right after it was announced Tuesday.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The positive comments came as some Republicans backing former President Donald Trump's presidential campaign suggested on social media that Walz's selection would harm Democratic hopes of retaining the White House.

They also show that Democrats who might be disappointed about being passed over are prioritizing party unity over personal feelings.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

"Tim Walz is an exceptionally effective governor — and also great to work with," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg wrote on social media site X.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg listens during an interview in front of the White House in Washington, D.C., on July 23, 2024.
Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty Images
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg listens during an interview in front of the White House in Washington, D.C., on July 23, 2024.

"I'm excited for what his Midwestern voice, military experience, and common-sense values will bring to our winning ticket, and for everything the Harris-Walz administration will deliver for Americans," Buttigieg said.

Money Report

13 mins ago

This labor data trend is a ‘warning sign,' economist says. Here's why

News 50 mins ago

These 4 groups of borrowers will qualify for Biden's next round of student loan forgiveness

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, whose state is a key battleground for Harris' presidential campaign, said, "Vice President Kamala Harris has my enthusiastic support — and I know that Governor Tim Walz is an exceptionally strong addition to the ticket who will help Kamala move our country forward."

"I look forward to traveling all across the Commonwealth to unite Pennsylvanians behind Kamala Harris' campaign to defeat Donald Trump, become the 47th President of the United States, and build a better future for our country," Shapiro said in the statement.

That travel is expected to begin Tuesday afternoon, when Shapiro is scheduled to join Harris and Walz at a rally in Philadelphia, the vice president's first public appearance with Walz as her running mate.

Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona tweeted, "Vice President @KamalaHarris and Governor @Tim_Walz are going to move us forward."

"They're already building a campaign to unite our country — and @GabbyGiffords and I are ready to do everything we can to help them win," Kelly wrote, referring to his wife, a former House member from Arizona.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, in his own post on X, wrote, "It was an honor to be considered in this process, but @Tim_Walz is a great friend and a great choice."

"I fully support this new ticket and will work to elect @KamalaHarris as our next President of the United States."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us