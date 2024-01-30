Delivery Hero plunges to record low after selling stake in food delivery rival Deliveroo

Delivery Hero said late Monday that it would sell 68 million Class A ordinary shares in Deliveroo at a price of £1.13 per share ($1.43).

The stake sale, which is due to be completed by Feb. 1, will fetch roughly £76.8 million for Delivery Hero.

The proceeds represent less than a third of what Delivery Hero paid for the shares when it first bought them in 2021, Reuters reported.

Shares of German food delivery company Delivery Hero fell to a record low Tuesday after announcing it was selling its minority stake in rival firm Deliveroo.

Deliveroo shares reacted negatively to the news, plunging as much as 7% Tuesday. Delivery Hero shares sank nearly 6% to hit a record low.

The German firm said it was selling its stake in Deliveroo to better focus its allocation of cash.

Deliveroo said in a trading update earlier this month that its 2023 annual earnings would come in "slightly" ahead of the £60 to £80 million ($76 to £101 million) it had guided earlier.

The value of orders on its platform were forecast to rise by 3%, Deliveroo said at the time, in line with guidance.

Shares of Deliveroo had a decent performance in 2023, climbing over 30%, off the back of a broader recovery in technology shares.