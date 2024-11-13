Delivering Alpha Live: Peltz, Einhorn to discuss post-election stock market, economy

CNBC's Delivering Alpha in New York City features the market's top investors on the outlook for stocks and the U.S. economy after Donald Trump's reelection and an extended bull market rally.

The bull market in stocks has pushed the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq to new records. It's also produced one of the priciest markets in history. Donald Trump's reelection as president is adding fuel to the fire with increasing optimism about the economy. Hedge fund icon David Einhorn, along with activist investor Nelson Peltz, are among the key speakers at CNBC's annual investor summit who will share their latest strategies to beat the market.



DA kicks off with CNBC's Sara Eisen interviewing Peltz on his recent proxy battle with Disney, his exit from the chairman's seat at Wendy's, and where he is putting his money to work next. The event culminates in an interview covering one of the biggest upheavals in market history, with Artists Equity Co-Founder & CEO Ben Affleck, and Gerry Cardinale, RedBird Capital Partners Founder, who helped engineer the Skydance Media's acquisition of Paramount, discussing the future of the entertainment industry with CNBC's David Faber.

David Einhorn see 'the most expensive stock market' since he got into investing

For top hedge fund investors such as David Einhorn, if it's not time to call a market a bubble or be outright bearish, elevated price-to-earnings ratios should result in caution. In a recent letter to his investors, Einhorn called it the "most expensive" market since his hedge fund Greenlight Capital was founded in 1996.

Einhorn went on a "buyers' strike" at the end of 2023, but came back into the market acquiring medium-sized positions in names like software firm Alight and drugmaker Viatris.

Last month, he made a bullish case for Peloton, saying the shares are significantly undervalued.

Investors will be interested to hear if he's still finding any values. "We think Paul Tudor Jones is right when he says that managing the last third of a great bull or bear market move is often the toughest," Einhorn said in his recent letter to investors.

—Yun Li

Actually, hedge funds might prefer a Democrat in the White House

There's been a rush of enthusiasm on Wall Street regarding Donald Trump's election win, but hedge funds actually generate more alpha when the White House is occupied by a Democrat president than a Republican one, according to hedge fund database HFR, reviewing data going back to 1991.

When compared with the S&P 500, the industry underperformed regardless of who was president. But during Democratic administrations, the gap was about 183 basis points, with hedge funds delivering average, annualized returns of 10.16%, compared to 11.99% from the S&P 500. The underperformance gap during Republican administrations was 331 basis points. (1 basis point equals 0.01%.)

Of course, making predictions about what the next four years entails for stock pickers based on politics is hard to do. In the end, hedge fund returns are far more correlated with positioning relative to various asset-class performances than particular policies by any administration.

—Leslie Picker