News

Defense stocks drop after Trump says Pentagon spending could be halved

By Jesse Pound, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump sits in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Feb. 13, 2025.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
  • Defense stocks dropped sharply Thursday afternoon after President Donald Trump suggested the U.S. could massively cut defense spending.
  • Trump has sent mixed messages on military spending throughout his 2024 campaign and in the early days of his presidency.

Defense stocks dropped sharply Thursday afternoon after President Donald Trump suggested the U.S. could massively cut defense spending.

Trump said the U.S. could cut defense spending in half, according to Reuters. The comments appeared to be in the context of Trump discussing a potential conference on defense spending with China and Russia.

Defense stocks that had been higher earlier in the day quickly fell. Shares of Lockheed Martin were down 1.5%, Northrop Grumman sank 2.6% and General Dynamics also lost 2.6%.

Trump has sent mixed messages on military spending throughout his 2024 campaign and in the early days of his presidency.

On one hand, Trump has enlisted Elon Musk and the so-called Department of Government Efficiency to find places to cut costs throughout the government. Trump has also pushed for a quick resolution of the war in Ukraine, which has involved the purchase of a lot of American weapons.

On the other hand, he has touted the importance of having a strong military and signed an executive order to explore building an "Iron Dome of America" missile defense system.

"Right now, people are confused by a number of different crosscurrents" on defense spending, TD Cowen policy analyst Roman Schweizer told CNBC last week.

