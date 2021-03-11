De Blasio, New York Democrats Demand Cuomo Resign Over Sexual Harassment Claims, Covid Cover-Up

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and nearly 60 Democratic members of New York's legislature demanded that Gov. Andrew Cuomo resign.

Cuomo faces multiple sexual harassment claims and a criminal investigation of his administration's cover-up of Covid death data.

A member of Cuomo's staff recently accused him of groping her in the governor's mansion last year. Cuomo denied that and other allegations of wrongdoing.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called the new claim "nauseating" but did not call for the governor to quit.

The demands came a day after an Albany newspaper reported that a member of the Cuomo's staff had accused the Democrat of aggressively groping her in the governor's mansion last year.

Three former Cuomo aides, as well as several other women, already had accused him of sexual harassment, or of making inappropriate comments and physical contact.

"It's deeply troubling," de Blasio, a frequent antagonist of Cuomo, said during a news conference, referring to the new claim.

"The specific allegation that the governor called an employee of his, someone who he had power over, called them to a private place and then sexually assaulted her is absolutely unacceptable to me," said de Blasio, who is himself a Democrat.

"It is disgusting to me, and he can no longer serve as governor."

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, another Democrat, in a statement Thursday said: "In light of allegations concerning the Governor over the last several weeks, I will be meeting with members in conference today on potential paths forward."

Heastie last week had said that he shared the "sentiment" expressed by state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins after that Democrat called on Cuomo to resign.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, during an interview on ABC's "The View," said, "The allegations of these women are very, very troubling. The one last night was particularly nauseating. They all must be looked into."

But Schumer stopped short of calling on Cuomo to step down, instead saying he had confidence in New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is overseeing an investigation into the allegations, to "turn over every stone."

Even as that probe begins, a federal criminal investigation already was eyeing the suppression by Cuomo aides of data on deaths linked to the coronavirus in nursing home residents.

Cuomo, who has repeatedly refused to resign in the past week, denied the new groping allegation by his aide, just as he previously has denied ever being physically inappropriate with any women.

"I have never done anything like this," Cuomo said through a spokesperson Wednesday. He called the claim "gut-wrenching."

The governor last week had said, after the first wave of allegations against him, that "I now understand that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable."

"I was unintentional," said Cuomo, who said he frequently kisses people, men and women, as a way of greeting them.

In a joint letter Thursday, 59 Democratic members of the state Assembly and Senate suggested that Cuomo effectively admitted to "inappropriate behavior" with his earlier comments.

As a result of that, as well as of the "findings of altered data on nursing home COVID-19 deaths," the letter said, "he has lost the confidence of the public and the state legislature, rendering him ineffective in this time of most urgent need."

And while the letter's signers said they are "fully confident" in James' ability to investigate the claims thoroughly, "In the meantime, the Governor needs to put the people of New York first."

"We have a Lieutenant Governor [Kathy Hochul] who can step in and lead for the remainder of the term, and this is what is best for New Yorkers in this critical time."

"It is time for Governor Cuomo to resign," the letter said.

The number of signatories to that demand comprise nearly 40% of the Democratic Party's total membership in the Assembly and Senate, where it holds rock-solid majorities.

Forty of the letter signers serve in the Assembly. If all of those Democrats joined forces with the 43 Republicans in the Assembly, they would have seven more votes than the minimum 76 votes required to impeach the governor.

The Times Union in Albany on Wednesday reported that an aide to Cuomo has told a state lawyer that the governor called her to his mansion residence last year "under the apparent pretext of having her assist the governor with a minor technical issue involving his mobile phone.

"They were alone in Cuomo's private residence on the second floor of the mansion when he closed the door and allegedly reached under her blouse and began to fondle her," the newspaper reported, citing a source.

"The person, who is not authorized to comment publicly, said the woman — who is much younger than Cuomo — told the governor to stop," the Times Union reported. "Her broader allegations include that he frequently engaged in flirtatious behavior with her, and that it was not the only time that he had touched her."

Debra Katz, a lawyer representing former Cuomo aide Charlotte Bennett, said that the allegations detailed by the Times Union "are eerily similar to what" Bennett has said happened to her.

"Charlotte was summoned to the Capitol on a Saturday, left isolated with the Governor and asked to help him with minor technical issues with his phone," Katz said.

"Charlotte reported this behavior and the Governor's sexual proposition to his most senior aides, including his Special Counsel, Judith Mogul. In response, those aides failed to report Charlotte's claims to the Governor's Office of Employee Relations, as they were legally required," the lawyer said.

But, Katz added, "The Governor's sexual harassment, which Charlotte Bennett reported, was buried by his aides and never properly investigated. Because of their enablement, another young woman was left in harm's way. Had the Governor's staff taken Charlotte Bennett's allegations and their legal obligations seriously, perhaps this woman would have been spared of this sexual assault."

"That the governor does not deny touching people, but insists he never did it inappropriately, shows he is committed to gaslighting victims and perpetuating these lies. This is exactly how abusers operate," the lawyer said.