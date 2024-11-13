Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

David Einhorn is building new position in CNH Industrial, says agricultural play is ‘cheap'

By Yun Li,CNBC

David Einhorn, President at Greenlight Capital, speaking at the 14th CNBC Delivery Alpha Investor Summit in New York City on Nov. 13th, 2024. 
Adam Jeffery | CNBC

NEW YORK – Greenlight Capital's David Einhorn said Wednesday he has taken a medium-sized position in agricultural play CNH Industrial.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Speaking at CNBC's Delivering Alpha conference in New York City, the hedge fund investor said the agricultural machinery company is an under-the-radar value play as the industry nears the end of a bearish cycle.

"It's exactly the kind of situation that absolutely nobody cares about right now because it's cheap, and the news over the next period of time isn't going to be very good. Agriculture prices are low, and agricultural equipment is ending a down cycle," Einhorn said at a panel with CNBC's Leslie Picker.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Shares of CNH popped more than 7% in extended trading following his comments.

Einhorn noted that CNH, formerly Case New Holland, is a hefty dividend payer with an over 4% yield, while the firm is actively buying back stock.

"There's very little financial leverage. And sometime next year, maybe even in early 2026.... people will begin envisioning a couple dollars earnings on the top cycle," Einhorn said.

Money Report

News 57 mins ago

Cisco reports fourth straight quarter of declining revenue

News 2 hours ago

Amazon Prime Video to stream Diamond regional sports networks

The high-profile investor believes that demand is poised to return as aging equipment eventually needs to be replaced.

"You had a period where you had a bit of a boom in agriculture equipment purchases, and now that's turned into a cyclical bust. These things come and they go," Einhorn said. "This year, the ag equipment universe is probably 20% below its average at the end of the whole recycle. And sometime three or four years from now, it'll probably be 20% above. Just the nature of how these businesses work."

The industrial stock has significantly underperformed the market this year, down more than 17%.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us