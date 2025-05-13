Dallas Mavericks were paid $33 million over 3 years by Chime for jersey patch

In Chime Financial's IPO prospectus on Tuesday, the company disclosed terms of its sponsorship deal with the NBA's Dallas Mavericks.

The fintech company paid over $33 million during a three-year stretch, the company said.

Cynthia Marshall, the former CEO of the Mavericks, is on Chime's board.

Chime Financial paid the NBA's Dallas Mavericks roughly $33 million over three years to have its logo worn as a patch on player jerseys, the company disclosed in its IPO filing Tuesday.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The Mavericks finalized the jersey deal, along with "certain other sponsorship and promotional rights," in 2020, but terms weren't announced. CNBC reported at the time that, citing an NBA official, that the league's patch sponsorships ranged from $2 million to $20 million per season, depending on market size.

Chime, a San Francisco-based fintech company that provides online banking services like direct deposit and credit cards, plans to soon debut on the Nasdaq. Cynthia Marshall, who was CEO for the Mavericks from 2018 until December of last year, is on Chime's board, so the company included details of the arrangement in the related party transactions section of its filing.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The company said it paid the Mavericks $10.5 million in 2022, $11.5 million in 2023 and $11.2 million last year.

Marshall told CNBC in 2020 that the decision to select Chime for its jersey patch came as the team was looking to fill its official sponsorship slot, which came with the deal. The logo has been displayed around American Airlines Center, where the Mavericks play their home games.

"We wanted somebody that was doing well as a business and growing," Marshall said. "It's a perfect fit."

Chime's IPO filing lands a day after the Mavericks shocked the NBA world by winning the draft lottery and the right to draft presumed top pick Cooper Flagg from Duke University. The Mavericks had only a 1.8% chance of landing the top pick based on where they finished in the standings. ESPN reported on Wednesday that the Mavericks plan to draft Flagg and are not considering the possibility of trading him.

It was a remarkably fortuitous turn of events for a front office and ownership team that's been roundly criticized for months since trading franchise cornerstone Luka Doncic in February, bringing back older star Anthony Davis in return.

Longtime owner Mark Cuban sold a majority stake in the Mavericks in 2023 to casino owner Miriam Adelson and her family.

In October, the Mavericks announced a multi-year extension to its Chime deal, agreeing to showcase the brand and the company's products more broadly. One new aspect was the creation of Chime Lane, "a dedicated entrance featuring exclusive benefits for Chime members during Mavs games and select events at AAC," the team said in a press release.

— CNBC's Jordan Novet contributed to this report.

WATCH: Chime files to go public on NASDAQ under CHYM