Cryptocurrencies Tumble, With Bitcoin Falling 8% and Ether Down 9% in the Last 24 Hours

By Weizhen Tan, CNBC

Yu Chun Christopher Wong | S3studio | Getty Images
  • Bitcoin plummeted by more than 8% in the last 24 hours, and ether dived more than 9%, according to CoinDesk.
  • That followed Wall Street losses on Thursday, with the Nasdaq down almost 5% this week, and the S&P 500 into its third straight week of losses.

Bitcoin prices fell sharply on Thursday night, while ether prices also dived.

Bitcoin plummeted by 8% in the last 24 hours, and trading at $38,524 as of 10:56 p.m. ET, according to CoinDesk data.

Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, dived more than 9%. It was trading at $2,828 as of 10:57 p.m. ET, according to CoinDesk.

The declines in cryptocurrencies follow Wall Street losses on Thursday. The Nasdaq was down almost 5% this week, and the S&P 500 is into its third straight week of losses.

As the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield spiked earlier this week, rising rates have caused investors to shed their positions in riskier assets. The Federal Reserve have also indicated it plans to begin reducing its balance sheet, as well as tapering of bonds and raising interest rates.

A common investment case for bitcoin is that it serves as a hedge against rising inflation as a result of government stimulus, but analysts are saying the risk is that a more hawkish Federal Reserve may take the wind out of bitcoin's sails.

With rising rates and inflation, investors are split on how to value bitcoin

Stocks that are inflation plays are moving closely with cryptocurrency, Trivariate Research found

Bitcoin prices have fallen sharply since November, tumbling over 40% from a high of over $67,500 in 2021.

Some experts warn that the crypto market could be heading toward a downturn soon, as heightened regulatory scrutiny and intense price fluctuations dampened bitcoin's prospects.

Regulators are cracking down on cryptocurrencies too. China completely banning all crypto-related activities and U.S. authorities are also clamping down on certain aspects of the market.

CNBC's Ryan Browne contributed to this report.

