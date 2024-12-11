Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Cryptocurrencies rally, with bitcoin retaking $100,000 following November inflation data

By Tanaya Macheel,CNBC

Bitcoin tops $45,000 for the first time since April 2022 as wild crypto rally continues
Dado Ruvic | Reuters

The crypto market jumped Wednesday, following two days of digestion after bitcoin rallied to $100,000 for the first time ever last week.

The price of the flagship cryptocurrency was last higher by 4.8% at $101,052.72, according to Coin Metrics. Ether also rose 4% but has not reclaimed its key resistance at $4,000. The CoinDesk 20 index, which measures broader cryptocurrency performance, climbed more than 7%.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Crypto stocks Coinbase and MicroStrategy advanced 5% and 7%, respectively.

All but MicroStrategy are still in the red for the week.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Cryptocurrencies got an extra boost after the November consumer price index came in as expected, with a 0.3% rise from October and 2.7% increase from a year ago. Investors are betting that reading clears the way for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates again at its December meeting next week.

Investors expect to see a continued chop for bitcoin around the $100,000 level but remain optimistic that its price could about double in the year ahead. Bernstein is forecasting a cycle high of $200,000 in 2025. Fundstrat's Tom Lee said bitcoin has "upside to $250,000" next year, in his 2025 outlook published Wednesday.

Bitcoin's current record is $103,844.05.

Money Report

News 19 mins ago

I tried a brain expert's 3-item to-do list strategy for a month—here's what I learned

News 32 mins ago

Nike renews its contract with the NFL after league briefly courted other bidders

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us