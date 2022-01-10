Money Report

Crocs Sees Fourth-Quarter Sales Up 42%, CEO Andrew Rees Says 2021 Was ‘Exceptional Year'

By Lauren Thomas, CNBC

Scott Olson | Getty Images
  • Crocs said it sees sales in 2021 climbing about 67% from 2020, more than it previously anticipated.
  • For the fourth quarter, Crocs said it sees sales rising 42%, better than the 36.6% growth that analysts had predicted.
  • Crocs CEO Andrew Rees said that, "2021 proved to be an exceptional year for the Crocs brand ... amidst a challenging global supply chain environment."

Crocs said Monday it sees sales in 2021 climbing about 67% from 2020, more than it previously anticipated.

Crocs had been calling for full-year sales to be up 62% to 65%. Analysts were looking for 65% year-over-year growth, according to Refinitiv estimates.

"2021 proved to be an exceptional year for the Crocs brand ... amidst a challenging global supply chain environment," said Crocs Chief Executive Andrew Rees in a statement

The stock was recently falling 1.6% in premarket trading, having closed Friday down 2.3% at $125.70.

For the fourth quarter, Crocs said it sees sales rising 42%, better than the 36.6% growth that analysts had predicted.

The retailer didn't provide an outlook for fourth-quarter earnings. Analysts were projecting Crocs would earn $1.39 a share on average.

And for 2022, Crocs reaffirmed expectations of revenue growth, excluding Hey Dude, to exceed 20%. Analysts are looking for a 32% increase from prior-year levels.

Crocs announced in December it planned to acquire the privately held footwear label Hey Dude for $2.5 billion in a cash-and-stock deal. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter.

Read the full press release from Crocs here.

