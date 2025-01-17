Cramer's week ahead: Inauguration, earnings from Procter & Gamble and American Express

CNBC's Jim Cramer highlighted President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration and earnings from companies including Procter & Gamble and American Express.

Cramer mused about what Trump's administration will mean for the market, noting that Wall Street believes him to be more pro-business than his predecessor, President Joe Biden.

"We have no idea whether the next administration will live up to the lofty levels that the averages have now gotten," he said. "Will Trump be pro-tech? Will he embrace mergers? Will a rising tide lift all boats?"

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday guided investors through next week on Wall Street, highlighting President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration and earnings from companies including Procter & Gamble and American Express.

Cramer mused about what Trump's administration will mean for the market, noting that Wall Street believes him to be more pro-business than his predecessor, President Joe Biden.

"We have no idea whether the next administration will live up to the lofty levels that the averages have now gotten," he said. "Will Trump be pro-tech? Will he embrace mergers? Will a rising tide lift all boats?"

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Trump's inauguration will take place on Monday, and Cramer noted that the President-elect has teased heavy action on day one, including deregulation, rollbacks of Biden's executive orders and extreme border restrictions and deportations. However, he said, it's unclear which of these changes will be allowed or acted on immediately.

Tuesday brings earnings results from 3M and United Airlines. Cramer said he bets the manufacturer will report a great quarter. He also said he expects the same from the airline, saying it should be a "first-class blowout" as the company benefits from the wave of overall airline profitability.

GE Vernova, Halliburton, Procter & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson are set to report Wednesday. Cramer said he's optimistic about GE Vernova because the data center business remains hot and needs more and more energy. He said he wasn't sure about results from Halliburton, but Trump's drilling aspirations might be a reason to buy the stock. He suggested Procter & Gamble could be facing issues with business in China due to the strength of the dollar, and Johnson & Johnson is still dealing with lawsuits about its talc products.

On Thursday, Cramer will be waiting for results from another General Electric spin off company, GE Aerospace, which he said could be a winner. Friday brings earnings from Verizon and American Express, and while he said he doesn't have much faith in the former, the latter could be a buy since shares usually drop when it reports.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com