News

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘You can own' MP Materials

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer's Lightning Round: Realty Income is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Six Flags: "Don't be interested in it. I don't like the theme parks other than Disney."

MP Materials: "I've always liked MP...You can own the stock."

BWX Technologies: "I'm not going to fight anyone who wants to own a nuclear stock. I'm going to bless it even though it's up very, very big."

Jabil: "I am, again, going to bless it...It's the kind of company you need to deal with right now — they'll understand all the tariff problems, and they'll help you."

