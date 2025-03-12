Cramer's Lightning Round: Waste Management is ‘fantastic'

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Arthur J. Gallagher: "That is just a solid company...Sometimes stocks are just kind of just quietly going up, and that's one of them."
Nu Holdings: "I'm not going to repeat my, my bullishness on it. Would be a mistake."
Waste Management: "That company is fantastic."
Fubotv: "...I'm going to have to say 'ix-nay.'"
AllianceBernstein: "It's just a great company. All systems go there."
Occidental Petroleum: "It's got a lot of debt, and it's just not that great...Get a better oil."
Western Digital: "I got to do some work on this thing."
Applied Materials: "...I've got to tell you, capital equipment is so tied up with China that I can't just get behind it anymore, even though I love these companies."
