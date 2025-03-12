Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Cramer's Lightning Round: Waste Management is ‘fantastic'

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Realty Income is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Arthur J. Gallagher: "That is just a solid company...Sometimes stocks are just kind of just quietly going up, and that's one of them."

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Nu Holdings: "I'm not going to repeat my, my bullishness on it. Would be a mistake."

Waste Management: "That company is fantastic."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Fubotv: "...I'm going to have to say 'ix-nay.'"

AllianceBernstein: "It's just a great company. All systems go there."

Occidental Petroleum: "It's got a lot of debt, and it's just not that great...Get a better oil."

Money Report

News 7 mins ago

Asia-Pacific stocks set to rise after soft U.S. inflation report pushes two Wall Street benchmarks up

News 16 mins ago

China's DeepSeek moment to risks of groupthink: What tech leaders are saying on AI right now

Western Digital: "I got to do some work on this thing."

Applied Materials: "...I've got to tell you, capital equipment is so tied up with China that I can't just get behind it anymore, even though I love these companies."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us