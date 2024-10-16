Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Cramer's Lightning Round: Sweetgreen is ‘terrific'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Sell Seagen
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Oracle: "...I like the prospects. But you're in it for the data center, and the data center business is excellent."

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

AbbVie: "AbbVie is doing very, very well...My favorite in this group right now, though, remains Abbott Labs."

Core Scientific: "...It's a mini-Palantir. So I think you should just go buy Palantir."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Clover Health: "I just don't want to go there. I know that it's a good company, but I just don't want to hurt anybody."

GXO Logistics: "Just hold on...This is a very valuable company."

Sweetgreen: "Sweetgreen is terrific, I really like it."

Money Report

News 38 mins ago

Cramer says the semiconductor sell-off shows AI chips are undervalued by investors

News 1 hour ago

Stock futures are little changed after Dow closes at another record high: Live updates

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Abbott Laboratories.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us