Cramer's Lightning Round: Sunoco is a buy

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Realty Income is a buy
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Anheuser-Busch: "I don't like the beer business...Alcohol is still a [don't buy, don't buy]."

Vistra: "I think this one should come down, and I want you to wait until the 27th. That's when they report and I think the stock could be weaker."

Sunoco: "I like motor fuel business very, very much... [buy, buy, buy!]."

Novo Nordisk: "...You have to have the ability to build these factories to be able to have the injectables and do the big tests. And [Eli Lilly] has that more than Novo."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Eli Lilly.

