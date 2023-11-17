Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘Staying away' from 3M

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

3M: "At this point, there's so much bad news that it has been encapsulated in the stock. At the same time, they have litigation risk still. And I think anybody who has litigation risk, I'm staying away."

Daktronics: "...I don't think it's such a bad idea, because it's still way below where it used to be."

Arista Networks: "That is a terrific networking company. I used to think that you couldn't have a good Arista and a good Cisco, but they are, they can be mutually exclusive...That stock goes higher."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Super Micro Computer: "...I think you're right, I think it does well."

Vulcan Materials: "I happen to be more of a fan of Martin Marietta Materials, which has a had a very similar run to Vulcan...Those are the two, either one works."

Vista Energy: "I'm going with the 'hasta la vista, baby,' frankly...It will not be back."

Skyworks Solutions: "...Why not buy it now and not wait for cellphones to get strong? I like the gall."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com