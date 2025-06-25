Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘Stay away from Workday'

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Merck is a buy
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Applied Digital: "High performance computing is on fire. that company doesn't make any money, but I think it's a very good spec."

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

AST SpaceMobile: "The stock is straight up...We've got to ring the register a little bit."

Docusign: "I'm going to go with the flow and tell you it's time to sell."

Wawa Welcome America newsletter: your guide to 16 days of free events celebrating freedom and liberty.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Workday: "I'm worried. There's a lot of companies coming for Workday, and I don't like that...I want to stay away from Workday."

Danaher: "I am horrified about what's happening at Danaher...This stock has been such a disappointment for me."

SM Energy: "They are doing not well, ok. I think you should go buy Coterra if you want an oil. That is not a company that you want to own right now."

Money Report

News 20 mins ago

Meta wins AI copyright case, but judge says others could bring lawsuits

News 56 mins ago

Asia-Pacific markets trade mixed as Middle East tensions appear to ease

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust owns shares of Coterra Energy.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us